SFC Andrew Jay Sergeant of The Guard Last Walk

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay, the 41st Sergeant of the Guard, assigned to The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier, from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), conducts his last walk ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, VA., June 2, 2025. Jay has served at the Tomb Of the Unknown Soldier since May 2023 and completed countless ceremonial walks, guard changes and public wreath laying ceremonies. Additionally, Jay earned the Tomb Guard Identification Badge (#729). Jay's family was in attendance for this momentous event in his career. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)