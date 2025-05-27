Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFC Andrew Jay Sergeant of The Guard Last Walk [Image 62 of 78]

    SFC Andrew Jay Sergeant of The Guard Last Walk

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Antony Martinez 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay, the 41st Sergeant of the Guard, assigned to The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier, from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), conducts his last walk ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, VA., June 2, 2025. Jay has served at the Tomb Of the Unknown Soldier since May 2023 and completed countless ceremonial walks, guard changes and public wreath laying ceremonies. Additionally, Jay earned the Tomb Guard Identification Badge (#729). Jay's family was in attendance for this momentous event in his career. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 19:56
    Photo ID: 9079223
    VIRIN: 250602-A-DG191-2013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.4 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
