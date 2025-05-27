Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DEVENS, Mass. – More than 80 members of the Massachusetts National Guard competed in the annual Adjutant General Marksmanship Competition, May 31-June 1, 2025. Soldiers and Airmen competed in several different courses of fire over the weekend, including excellence in competition, pistol, and rifle, a phalnex run, where competitors ran over 400 m and engaged targets from 400m to 100m, special zero, and they won’t die, where competitors engaged targets with both rifles and pistols from a variety of distances. Competitions like this help improve lethality, reinforce marksmanship skills, and build camaraderie.



Competitors at the TAG match can advance to regional and national levels by participating in the Winston P. Wilson National Matches, where they can compete for awards such as the Distinguished Rifleman and Distinguished Pistol Awards. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)