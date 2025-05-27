Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition [Image 24 of 28]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    DEVENS, Mass. – More than 80 members of the Massachusetts National Guard competed in the annual Adjutant General Marksmanship Competition, May 31-June 1, 2025. Soldiers and Airmen competed in several different courses of fire over the weekend, including excellence in competition, pistol, and rifle, a phalnex run, where competitors ran over 400 m and engaged targets from 400m to 100m, special zero, and they won’t die, where competitors engaged targets with both rifles and pistols from a variety of distances. Competitions like this help improve lethality, reinforce marksmanship skills, and build camaraderie.

    Competitors at the TAG match can advance to regional and national levels by participating in the Winston P. Wilson National Matches, where they can compete for awards such as the Distinguished Rifleman and Distinguished Pistol Awards. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 14:04
    Photo ID: 9078339
    VIRIN: 250601-A-JK986-4978
    Resolution: 4761x3174
    Size: 385.67 KB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition [Image 28 of 28], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition
    Mass Guard Holds Marksmanship Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    competition
    marksmanship
    lethality
    EIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download