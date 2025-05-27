Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLC Students Lead from the Front at Fort Allen

    BLC Students Lead from the Front at Fort Allen

    JUANA DIAZ, PUERTO RICO

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Future leaders from Basic Leader Course (BLC) Class 004-25, 201st Multi-Functional Training Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, put their skills to the test by conducting individual training and evalution at Fort Allen May 29, 2025.
    As part of their course requirements, Soldiers led Warrior Tasks and Drills (WTDs), showcasing their ability to train and mentor junior enlisted personnel. The hands-on evaluation is designed to assess leadership potential, reinforce instruction techniques, and prepare these Soldiers to take on greater responsibilities in their units. (U.S. National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado PAO /Release)
    201st Multi-Functional Training Regiment

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025
    Location: JUANA DIAZ, PR
