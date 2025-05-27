BLC Students Lead from the Front at Fort Allen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Future leaders from Basic Leader Course (BLC) Class 004-25, 201st Multi-Functional Training Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, put their skills to the test by conducting individual training on Mk17 Pistols at Fort Allen May 29, 2025.

As part of their course requirements, Soldiers led Warrior Tasks and Drills (WTDs), showcasing their ability to train and mentor junior enlisted personnel. The hands-on evaluation is designed to assess leadership potential, reinforce instruction techniques, and prepare these Soldiers to take on greater responsibilities in their units. (U.S. National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado PAO /Release)

201st Multi-Functional Training Regiment