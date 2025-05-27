Congratulations to Shop 64 - NNSY Safety Flag Award Winner for February 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congratulations to the Woodcraft Shop (Shop 64) of NNSY’s Preservation and Habitability Department (Code 970), winner of the February 2025 Safety Flag! NNSY Deputy Shipyard Commander Captain Randy Reid met with shop members May 9 to congratulate their achievement. The shop had no lost workdays for the month, and continues to implement improvements in working safely. At the recognition, individual awards were presented to Wade Kight, Jr. and Keshean Roundtree for their efforts in contributing to a safer workplace.