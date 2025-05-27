Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aerial firefighting interoperability training using a Bambi bucket in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 30, 2025. The Bambi Bucket was suspended from the helicopter by a 100-foot long line and filled with over 2,000 gallons of water and deployed during simulated wildfire suppression exercises. The training enhances the unit's readiness to support host nation firefighting authorities during wildfire season and strengthens NATO interoperability in emergency response operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)