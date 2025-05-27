Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Firefighting Interoperability Training [Image 5 of 9]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aerial firefighting interoperability training using a Bambi bucket in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 30, 2025. The Bambi Bucket was suspended from the helicopter by a 100-foot long line and filled with over 2,000 gallons of water and deployed during simulated wildfire suppression exercises. The training enhances the unit's readiness to support host nation firefighting authorities during wildfire season and strengthens NATO interoperability in emergency response operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 09:15
    Photo ID: 9077241
    VIRIN: 250530-A-EF519-5797
    Resolution: 4230x6345
    Size: 14.99 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Firefighting Interoperability Training [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

