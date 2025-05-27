Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Responds To Flooding Casualty [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailor Responds To Flooding Casualty

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Damage Controlman Fireman Aaron Hogan, from Granbury, Texas, responds to a flooding casualty aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 30, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 21:49
    Photo ID: 9076466
    VIRIN: 250530-N-AS506-1145
    Resolution: 5181x3454
    Size: 11.93 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Responds To Flooding Casualty [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gridley Live Fire
    USS Gridley Live Fire
    USS Gridley Live Fire
    USS Gridley Live Fire
    USS Gridley Live Fire
    USS Gridley Live Fire
    USS Gridley Live Fire
    USS Gridley Live Fire
    Sailor Responds To Flooding Casualty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gridley
    Damage Control
    Deployment
    Flooding Casualty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download