USS Gridley Live Fire

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Sailors fire the M18 service pistol during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 30, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
