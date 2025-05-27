Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-102nd Infantry Regiment executes a defensive operation during Immediate Response 25 [Image 2 of 3]

    1-102nd Infantry Regiment executes a defensive operation during Immediate Response 25

    GREECE

    05.31.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Griffin Jones 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Second from right, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Noel Sosnoski, Plans Officer for the 1-102nd Infantry Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Connecticut Army National Guard, briefs a battalion combined arms rehearsal to his leadership during exercise Immediate Response 25 near Petrochori, Greece, May 31, 2025. U.S. forces will return from large-scale training in Europe more combat-ready, combat credible, interoperable, and lethal. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Griffin Jones)

