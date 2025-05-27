Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia

    KRIVOLAK, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michaela Granger 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A Hellenic Army Leopard 2A6 HEL tank assigned to the 1st Armored Cavalry Battalion, First Army, Greece, is ground-guided back to the starting point after providing direct support during a combined arms live-fire exercise rehearsal as a part of Immediate Response 25 during DEFENDER 25, Krivolak Training Area, Krivolak, North Macedonia, May 30, 2025. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 05:20
    Photo ID: 9075936
    VIRIN: 250530-Z-HS328-1164
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: KRIVOLAK, MK
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Michaela Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia
    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia
    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia
    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia
    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia
    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia
    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia
    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia
    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia
    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia
    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vermont National Guard
    Hellenic Army
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download