1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts flyover

Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion perform a flyover before the Nashville Soccer Club game in Nashville, Tenn., May 31, 2025. The Tennessee National Guard was highlighted multiple times throughout the game. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)