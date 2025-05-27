USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (May 31, 2025) Vice Admiral Douglas Perry, Commander, U.S. Second Fleet and Fleet Command Master Chief Jason Avin are pictured greeting family members awaiting the arrival of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) to the R-3 weapons pier onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The cruiser, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia and her crew served as the Air and Missile Defense Commander for the Harry S. Truman Strike Group during their deployment to the U.S. European and Central Command Areas of Responsibility. This particular deployment lasted well over 240 days and scores of family members and dependents waited anxiously at the R-3 weapons pier onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for the cruiser’s arrival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).