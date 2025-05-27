Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment

    USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (May 31, 2025) Vice Admiral Douglas Perry, Commander, U.S. Second Fleet and Fleet Command Master Chief Jason Avin are pictured greeting family members awaiting the arrival of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) to the R-3 weapons pier onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The cruiser, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia and her crew served as the Air and Missile Defense Commander for the Harry S. Truman Strike Group during their deployment to the U.S. European and Central Command Areas of Responsibility. This particular deployment lasted well over 240 days and scores of family members and dependents waited anxiously at the R-3 weapons pier onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for the cruiser’s arrival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9075552
    VIRIN: 250531-N-TG517-5351
    Resolution: 2911x1700
    Size: 661.11 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homecoming
    Commander U.S. Second Fleet
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Weapons Pier

