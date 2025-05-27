USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (May 31, 2025) Vice Admiral John Gumbleton, Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, is pictured along with Captain John Lucas, Commanding Officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) as he speaks to Sailors at the quaterdeck after they berthed at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown to off load weapons. The cruiser, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia and her crew served as the Air and Missile Defense Commander for the Harry S. Truman Strike Group during their deployment to the U.S. European and Central Command Areas of Responsibility. This particular deployment lasted well over 240 days and scores of family members and dependents waited anxiously at the R-3 weapons pier onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for the cruiser’s arrival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).