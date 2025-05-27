Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (May 31, 2025) Vice Admiral John Gumbleton, Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command converses with Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. They are pictured while waiting at the installation’s R-3 weapons pier prior to welcoming the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, USS Gettysburg (CG 64) to the installation following a nearly 9 month deployment to the U.S. European and Central Command Areas of Responsibility. The cruiser, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia and her crew served as the Air and Missile Defense Commander for the Harry S. Truman Strike Group during their deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9075548
    VIRIN: 250531-N-TG517-3075
    Resolution: 2109x1480
    Size: 404.12 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment
    USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment
    USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment
    USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment
    USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment
    USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment
    USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Weapons Pier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download