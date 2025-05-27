USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (May 31, 2025) Vice Admiral John Gumbleton, Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command converses with Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. They are pictured while waiting at the installation’s R-3 weapons pier prior to welcoming the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, USS Gettysburg (CG 64) to the installation following a nearly 9 month deployment to the U.S. European and Central Command Areas of Responsibility. The cruiser, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia and her crew served as the Air and Missile Defense Commander for the Harry S. Truman Strike Group during their deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).