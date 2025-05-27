892nd Multi Role Breach Company Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Vivian Ruiz-Bosch, chaplain for the 101st Troop Command, pauses for a moment of reflection before the departure of the 892nd Multi-Role Breach Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 31, 2025. The soldiers will conduct a two-week training in a different field environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joel Manzano)