Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Hernandez, sergeant major of the 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, shares words of wisdom with soldiers assigned to the 892nd Multi-Role Breach Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 31, 2025. The soldiers will conduct a two-week training in a different field environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joel Manzano)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9075358
|VIRIN:
|250530-Z-EF563-1011
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
This work, 892nd Multi Role Breach Company Training [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Joel Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.