    892nd Multi Role Breach Company Training [Image 8 of 9]

    892nd Multi Role Breach Company Training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joel Manzano 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Hernandez, sergeant major of the 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, shares words of wisdom with soldiers assigned to the 892nd Multi-Role Breach Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 31, 2025. The soldiers will conduct a two-week training in a different field environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joel Manzano)

