892nd Multi Role Breach Company Training

Leaders from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard render a salute to soldiers from the 892nd Multi-Role Breach Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, May 31, 2025. The gesture took place on the flight line as the unit prepared to deploy in support of various operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joel Manzano)