892nd Multi Role Breach Company Training

Soldiers assigned to the 892nd Multi-Role Breach Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, load equipment onto a plane at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 31, 2025. The soldiers will conduct a two-week training in a different field environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joel Manzano)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9075353
|VIRIN:
|250530-Z-EF563-1005
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
