Coast Guard Silent Drill Team performs aboard USS Intrepid during Fleet Week New York

U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Niki Reyna, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard Silent Drill Team, poses for a photo with United States Tournament of Dance team members aboard the USS Intrepid during Fleet Week New York in New York City, May 25, 2025. The performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard Silent Drill Team showcased precision, discipline and professionalism in support of Fleet Week New York’s celebration of sea service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)