    Coast Guard Silent Drill Team performs aboard USS Intrepid during Fleet Week New York [Image 9 of 9]

    Coast Guard Silent Drill Team performs aboard USS Intrepid during Fleet Week New York

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Niki Reyna, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard Silent Drill Team, poses for a photo with United States Tournament of Dance team members aboard the USS Intrepid during Fleet Week New York in New York City, May 25, 2025. The performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard Silent Drill Team showcased precision, discipline and professionalism in support of Fleet Week New York’s celebration of sea service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 13:11
    Photo ID: 9075330
    VIRIN: 250525-G-NJ244-1280
    Resolution: 4652x6978
    Size: 11.94 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

