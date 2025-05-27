Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak North Macedonia [Image 3 of 5]

    Vermont National Guard and the Hellenic army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak North Macedonia

    KRIVOLAK, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Raul Boamah 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Boutin, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, maneuvers a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle mounted M2A1 50 cal. turret during Immediate Response 25, one of the DEFENDER 25 training exercises, Krivolak Training Area, Krivolak, North Macedonia, May 30, 2025. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Raul Boamah)

