M4 Range at AAAB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to E Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, Task Force Cardinal, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct weapons qualification at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 31, 2025. The training sharpens individual marksmanship and reinforces combat readiness in support of operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Brianna Badder)