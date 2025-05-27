U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to E Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, Task Force Cardinal, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct weapons qualification at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 31, 2025. The training sharpens individual marksmanship and reinforces combat readiness in support of operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Brianna Badder)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 08:25
|Photo ID:
|9075025
|VIRIN:
|250531-A-JO777-2317
|Resolution:
|6234x4156
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M4 Range at AAAB [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.