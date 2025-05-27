Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 Range at AAAB [Image 4 of 11]

    M4 Range at AAAB

    IRAQ

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to E Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, Task Force Cardinal, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct weapons qualification at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 31, 2025. The training sharpens individual marksmanship and reinforces combat readiness in support of operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Brianna Badder)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 08:25
    Photo ID: 9075023
    VIRIN: 250531-A-JO777-8482
    Resolution: 5798x4141
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M4 Range at AAAB [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st
    Weapons Qualification
    Air Assault

