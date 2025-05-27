USS Kearsarge Hospital Corpsman Instructs Sailors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250529-N-SX503-1013 NORFOLK, Va. (May 29, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andrew Class, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), shows Sailors medical supplies during a stretcher bearer evolution. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)