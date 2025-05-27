Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Hospital Corpsman Instructs Sailors [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Kearsarge Hospital Corpsman Instructs Sailors

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250529-N-SX503-1013 NORFOLK, Va. (May 29, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andrew Class, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), shows Sailors medical supplies during a stretcher bearer evolution. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 23:16
    Photo ID: 9074813
    VIRIN: 250529-N-SX503-1013
    Resolution: 5820x3880
    Size: 771.86 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Medical
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Training
    Hospital Corpsman

