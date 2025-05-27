USS Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250529-N-SX503-1004 NORFOLK, Va. (May 28, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Guwan Pierre, attached to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operates a sound-powered telephone during routine maintenance on the fo’c’sle. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)