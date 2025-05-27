Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Maintenance

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250529-N-SX503-1003 NORFOLK, Va. (May 28, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Elizabeth Sanchez, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), tests the anchor chain during maintenance on the fo’c’sle. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 23:16
    Photo ID: 9074811
    VIRIN: 250529-N-SX503-1003
    Resolution: 3041x4562
    Size: 823.66 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Anchor
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Maintenance

