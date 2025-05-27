USS Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250529-N-SX503-1003 NORFOLK, Va. (May 28, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Elizabeth Sanchez, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), tests the anchor chain during maintenance on the fo’c’sle. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)