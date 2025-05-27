VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 30, 2025) – F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to the "Pukin Dogs " of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143 line up after landing at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana during the squadron's homecoming. VFA-143, part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), returns to NAS Oceana following an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 21:04
|Photo ID:
|9074741
|VIRIN:
|250530-N-NS135-1444
|Resolution:
|5680x3787
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VFA-143 Returns Home From Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.