VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 30, 2025) – Families welcome home aviators assigned to the "Red Rippers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 during the squadron's homecoming. VFA-11, part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), returns to Naval Air Station Oceana following an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
|05.29.2025
|05.30.2025 21:04
|9074732
|250530-N-NS135-1151
|5839x3893
|4.32 MB
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|0
This work, VFA-11 Returns Home From Deployment, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS