    VFA-81 Returns Home From Deployment [Image 3 of 9]

    VFA-81 Returns Home From Deployment

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    250530-N-NS135-1581 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 30, 2025) – F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to the "Sunliners" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81 fly in formation during the squadron's homecoming at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana. VFA-81, part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), returns to NAS Oceana following an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    This work, VFA-81 Returns Home From Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

