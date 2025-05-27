VFA-11 Returns Home From Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 30, 2025) – F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to the "Red Rippers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 fly in formation during the squadron's homecoming. VFA-11, part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), returns to Naval Air Station Oceana following an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)