USS Benfold (DDG 65) supports USS Dewey (DDG 105) in FONOP

SPRATLY ISLANDS (May 12, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) participates in a Freedom of Navigation operation (FONOP) near the Spratly Islands. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 21:03
|Photo ID:
|9074709
|VIRIN:
|250512-N-MR862-1073
|Resolution:
|6586x3785
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|SPRATLY ISLANDS, SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
