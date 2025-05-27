USS Benfold (DDG 65) supports USS Dewey (DDG 105) in FONOP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SPRATLY ISLANDS (May 12, 2025) Ensign Genesis Rapalo from Fort Myers, Florida, takes a bearing to a nearby surface contact from the pelorus on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), while Benfold supported a Freedom of Navigation operation (FONOP) in the Spratly Islands. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)