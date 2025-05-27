Hurlburt Field HURCON graphic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This graphic was designed to educate personnel on hurricane condition levels and procedures at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 30, 2025. The HURCON system outlines the stages of hurricane readiness and response, helping installations and personnel prepare for and respond to tropical weather threats. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Joey Weis-Petticord)