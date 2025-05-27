This graphic was designed to educate personnel on hurricane condition levels and procedures at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 30, 2025. The HURCON system outlines the stages of hurricane readiness and response, helping installations and personnel prepare for and respond to tropical weather threats. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Joey Weis-Petticord)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9074305
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-GC801-1001
|Resolution:
|26400x20400
|Size:
|51.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurlburt Field HURCON graphic, by A1C Joey Weis-Petticord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.