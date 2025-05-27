Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley hosts Victory with Honors [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Riley hosts Victory with Honors

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kenneth Barnet 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, commander of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley and Brig. Gen Terry R. Tillis shake hands near the closing of the Victory with Honors ceremony on Fort Riley on March 30, 2025. The ceremony was held celebrate the accomplishments and bid farewell to Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, the outgoing deputy commanding general - support, 1st Infantry Division. ( U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kenneth Barnet)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9074296
    VIRIN: 250530-A-HY986-1019
    Resolution: 6720x3716
    Size: 10.98 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
