Fort Riley hosts Victory with Honors

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, commander of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley and Brig. Gen Terry R. Tillis shake hands near the closing of the Victory with Honors ceremony on Fort Riley on March 30, 2025. The ceremony was held celebrate the accomplishments and bid farewell to Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, the outgoing deputy commanding general - support, 1st Infantry Division. ( U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kenneth Barnet)