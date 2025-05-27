Fort Riley hosts Victory with Honors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brigadier General Terry R. Tillis speaks during a Victory with Honors ceremony held in his honor, celebrating his time at the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley on March 30, 2025. The ceremony was held celebrate the accomplishments and bid farewell to Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, the outgoing deputy commanding general - support, 1st Infantry Division. ( U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kenneth Barnet)