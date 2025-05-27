Fort Riley hosts Victory with Honors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brigadier General Terry R. Tillis renders honors to the American Flag flown over the Division Headquarters during a Victory with Honors Ceremony at Fort Riley, Kansas, March 30, 2025. The ceremony was held to celebrate and bid farewell Brig. Gen. Tillis and his family. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kenneth Barnet)