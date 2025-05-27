Fort Riley holds Victory with Honors Ceremony.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, commander of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, presided over a Victory with Honors Ceremony at Fort Riley, Kansas, on March 30, 2025.The ceremony was held celebrate the accomplishments and bid farewell to Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, the outgoing deputy commanding general - support, 1st Infantry Division. ( U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kenneth Barnet)