On his last day of deployment, Michael Hill was recognized for superior performance, selfless service, and sacrifice in support of emergency operations within the Wilmington District during the multi-agency response to Hurricane Helene with a certificate and a coin, Asheville, North Carolina, May 28, 2025. His commitment played a vital role in protecting lives and property during one of the most critical disaster responses in western North Carolina (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 14:10
|Photo ID:
|9070681
|VIRIN:
|250528-A-FB511-2218
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.79 MB
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response [Image 3 of 3], by Kaylee Wendt