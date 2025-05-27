15th Finance Soldiers recognized

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral, commander of Fort Cavazos, and the III Armored Corps, speaks to Soldiers from the 15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command during an awards ceremony, May 12, 2025, Fort Cavazos, Texas. The Soldiers were recognized for their outstanding achievement in obtaining officer of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 12:42
|Photo ID:
|9070408
|VIRIN:
|250512-A-FG676-1667
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
