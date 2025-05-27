Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th Finance Soldiers recognized [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th Finance Soldiers recognized

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral, commander of Fort Cavazos, and the III Armored Corps, speaks to Soldiers from the 15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command during an awards ceremony, May 12, 2025, Fort Cavazos, Texas. The Soldiers were recognized for their outstanding achievement in obtaining officer of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 12:42
    Photo ID: 9070404
    VIRIN: 250512-A-FG676-1559
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Finance Soldiers recognized [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th Finance receives coins from Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral
    15th Finance Soldiers recognized
    15th Finance Soldiers recognized
    15th Finance Soldiers recognized
    15th Finance Battalion Soldiers recognized

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download