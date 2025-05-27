Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Camp Zama Gym

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building Camp Zama Gym

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Yumiko Iijima of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District Kanagawa Resident Office, reviews the plans for the Camp Zama Gym at Camp Zama, Japan, with a contractor.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 02:32
    Photo ID: 9069043
    VIRIN: 250529-D-AD803-7427
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 358.8 KB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Camp Zama Gym, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strengthening the Foundation: JED from Cold War to Postwar Transition (1980–2000)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Japan
    Historical
    Camp Zama
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download