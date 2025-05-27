Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey C. Baker, front center in the explosive ordnance disposal suit, then assigned to the 63rd Ordnance Battalion, 52nd Ordnance Group, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, poses with his team in Afghanistan in 2013. Baker was one of four members of the team who were killed during that deployment in an improvised explosive device attack. (Courtesy Photo)
‘Hero’s Boots’ memorial display at Camp Zama offers deeply personal tribute to fallen troops
