    ‘Hero’s Boots’ memorial display at Camp Zama offers deeply personal tribute to fallen troops [Image 3 of 4]

    ‘Hero’s Boots’ memorial display at Camp Zama offers deeply personal tribute to fallen troops

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers look at boots on display at the “Hero’s Boots” ceremony held May 16 on Camp Zama in honor of Memorial Day.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 02:02
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Camp Zama
    memorial day
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

