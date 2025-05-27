Fort McCoy team members attend May 2025 workforce collaborative meeting with area leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders with Fort McCoy Garrison and installation agencies meet May 15, 2025, with community leaders and workforce professionals in Sparta, Wis., during the May 2025 Fort McCoy Workforce Collaborative Meeting. The meeting brought together people who are working to improve employment opportunities in the region, including at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)