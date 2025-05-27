Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy team members attend May 2025 workforce collaborative meeting with area leaders

    Fort McCoy team members attend May 2025 workforce collaborative meeting with area leaders

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Melissa Dubois 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Leaders with Fort McCoy Garrison and installation agencies meet May 15, 2025, with community leaders and workforce professionals in Sparta, Wis., during the May 2025 Fort McCoy Workforce Collaborative Meeting. The meeting brought together people who are working to improve employment opportunities in the region, including at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 01:16
    Photo ID: 9069019
    VIRIN: 250515-A-WT217-4218
    Resolution: 3382x2232
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army community engagement
    workforce collaborative meeting

