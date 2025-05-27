559th Flying Training Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Peacock, 559th Flying Training Squadron commander, renders his first salute to members of the 559th FTS after taking command of the squadron during a change of command ceremony on May 22, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Sean Worrell)