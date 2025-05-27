Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    559th Flying Training Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    559th Flying Training Squadron Change of Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    12th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Peacock, 559th Flying Training Squadron commander, speaks to his squadron and distinguished guests after taking command 559th FTS during a change of command ceremony on May 22, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Sean Worrell)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 9068011
    VIRIN: 250522-F-FD742-1602
    Resolution: 7360x4907
    Size: 8.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    JBSA
    12th FTW
    12th Flying Training Wing
    559 FTS

