U.S. Air Force Col. John Anderson, 12th Operations Group commander, hands the 559th Flying Training Squadron guide-on to Lt. Col. Benjamin Peacock (middle), 559th FTS incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony on May 22, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Sean Worrell)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9068010
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-FD742-1563
|Resolution:
|7638x5092
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TEXAS, US
This work, 559th Flying Training Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.